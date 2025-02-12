State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Trinity Industries worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 599.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

