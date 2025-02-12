State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.94 Million Stake in The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115,794 shares during the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $940,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $45.36. The Campbell Soup Company has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

