Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $154.93 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.01 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average is $192.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

