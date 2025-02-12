Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 644,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,681,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,740,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of BIO stock opened at $314.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $340.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.91. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.12 and a 12 month high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

