Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.70 and a fifty-two week high of $110.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.