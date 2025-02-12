Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Benin Management CORP’s 9th Largest Position

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301,946 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

