Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,943 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.6% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,515,000 after buying an additional 44,615 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,743,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,303,171,000 after acquiring an additional 391,337 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 9,677 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 156,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock worth $6,168,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

