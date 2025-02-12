State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 285 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in AECOM during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

AECOM Stock Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13. AECOM has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $118.56.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

