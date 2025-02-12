Midwest Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,529 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,625.0% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.52.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $1,132,366.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,797,072.91. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

