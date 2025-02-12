Choreo LLC Sells 4,151 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,151 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.61.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

