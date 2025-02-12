State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,418,000 after buying an additional 338,205 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,513,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,735,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,220,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 54,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,165,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Equitable by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,117,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 148,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. This trade represents a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,032 shares of company stock worth $7,587,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of EQH opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Equitable in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.33.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

