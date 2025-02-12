abrdn plc Sells 21,166 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at $908,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 290,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 64,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $747,985.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,915,177.27. This represents a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.4 %

BWA opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.18. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

