Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stake Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in L. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 9.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Loews by 34.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Loews by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Loews by 8.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 379,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,011,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles M. Diker sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $99,507.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,437.98. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,627. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 1.2 %

Loews stock opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.89.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

