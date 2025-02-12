State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after purchasing an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after buying an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,129,000 after acquiring an additional 158,385 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after acquiring an additional 165,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,264,000 after acquiring an additional 746,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.20. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

