State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.05 Million Stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Enpro were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 32,544 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Enpro by 4.2% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 309,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Enpro by 80.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Enpro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,241,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,385,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enpro by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,972,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Trading Down 0.5 %

NPO opened at $191.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.13 and its 200-day moving average is $166.43. Enpro Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.68 and a 1-year high of $197.94.

Insider Activity at Enpro

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,125. The trade was a 69.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NPO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

