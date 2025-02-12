State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 989.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of NMI by 32.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in NMI by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $38.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NMI

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.