M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of M/I Homes worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,754 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,674,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 314,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,916,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

MHO stock opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.32. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

