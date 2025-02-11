Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG) Given a C$0.32 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Yorkton Equity Group (CVE:YEG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.32 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.97% from the company’s current price.

Yorkton Equity Group Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of CVE YEG traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$20.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.19. Yorkton Equity Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 384.03, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Yorkton Equity Group Company Profile

Yorkton Equity Group Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of multi-family residential rental properties comprising residential units and commercial unit in Alberta and British Columbia. The company is based in Edmonton, Canada.

