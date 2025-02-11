TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.25 to C$3.80 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$2.50 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.84.

CHR stock traded up C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.79. 39,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.91. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$13.93 and a 1 year high of C$24.08.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

