Desjardins Reiterates “C$130.00” Price Target for EQB (TSE:EQB)

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) received a C$130.00 price target from stock analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$129.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$106.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$126.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of EQB from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$131.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EQB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$107.54. The company had a trading volume of 17,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,302. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.11. EQB has a one year low of C$78.24 and a one year high of C$114.22.

EQB Inc formerly Equitable Group Inc trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: EQB and EQB.PR.C and serves over 360000 Canadians through its wholly owned subsidiary Equitable Bank Canadas Challenger Bank. Equitable Bank has grown to become the countrys eighth largest independent Schedule I bank with a clear mandate to drive real change in Canadian banking to enrich peoples lives.

