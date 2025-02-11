Energy Stocks To Watch Today – February 11th

Tesla, AltC Acquisition, Broadcom, Oklo, and Vertiv are the five Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of various forms of energy such as oil, natural gas, coal, and renewable energy sources. These stocks can provide investors with exposure to the energy sector and potential returns based on factors such as commodity prices, global demand for energy, and company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $17.99 on Tuesday, hitting $332.74. 63,727,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,309,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.46. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of ALCC stock traded up $7.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.49. 37,705,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.78. 7,662,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,263,127. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.16. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Shares of OKLO stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,321,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,379,619. Oklo has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,255,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average is $107.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

