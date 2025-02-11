Metaverse Stocks To Consider – February 11th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and NIP Group are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in developing technologies, platforms, and services related to virtual worlds and immersive digital environments. These companies may focus on areas such as virtual reality, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, gaming, social networking, and digital asset ownership within the metaverse. Investors interested in this sector may seek out these stocks for exposure to the growing opportunities in the expanding metaverse ecosystem. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 108,413,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,063,125. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of ACN traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.45. The company had a trading volume of 525,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,442. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $362.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The stock has a market cap of $241.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

GLOB stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.54. 188,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,719. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $151.68 and a fifty-two week high of $245.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of SKM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.59. 66,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,371. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.54. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

NIP Group (NIPG)

Our mission is to create transformative esports experiences that entertain, inspire and connect fans across the globe. Our vision is to become the premier esports organization in the world. We are a leading esports organization with the most expansive global footprint by virtue of our operations across Asia, Europe and South America, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.

Shares of NIPG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.14. 165,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.27. NIP Group has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NIPG

Featured Stories