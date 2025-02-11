Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 11th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the manufacturing, distribution, and selling of vehicles, auto parts, and accessories. These stocks are influenced by factors such as consumer demand, production costs, market competition, and global economic conditions. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on various stock exchanges to potentially profit from the performance of the automotive industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $15.89 on Tuesday, reaching $334.84. 52,645,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,778,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.45, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.46.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $132.62. The stock had a trading volume of 84,904,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,980,875. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $209.25. 4,536,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,802,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $122.91 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.98 and a 200 day moving average of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

