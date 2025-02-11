Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – February 11th

Alphabet, Palo Alto Networks, CrowdStrike, Leidos, and Fortinet are the five Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are investments in companies that specialize in providing products and services aimed at protecting computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats such as hacking, malware, and data breaches. These stocks typically represent companies involved in developing cybersecurity software, hardware, consulting services, or other technologies designed to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber attacks. Investors may consider cybersecurity stocks as part of a strategy to capitalize on the increasing importance of digital security in an interconnected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,637,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,860,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.90 and a 200 day moving average of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $130.66 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,372. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.91 and a 200 day moving average of $180.95. The stock has a market cap of $128.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $429.13. The stock had a trading volume of 784,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,749. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $370.16 and a 200 day moving average of $317.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 837.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $431.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Leidos (LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

NYSE LDOS traded down $8.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,327. Leidos has a 52-week low of $113.67 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.31 and a 200 day moving average of $157.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LDOS

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,746,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,169. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.99. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

See Also