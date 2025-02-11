Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 11th (ALG, BP, CMCO, DORM, DVAX, EFX, ENR, FLNC, FXNC, HE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 11th:
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a sell rating. Guggenheim currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.
First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock.
Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.
ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.
Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.
Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.