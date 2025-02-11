Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 11th (ALG, BP, CMCO, DORM, DVAX, EFX, ENR, FLNC, FXNC, HE)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 11th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BP (NYSE:BP) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a sell rating. Guggenheim currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $28.50 price target on the stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has $145.00 target price on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Q32 Bio (NASDAQ:QTTB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

