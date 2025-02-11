National Bankshares Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$43.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their target price on Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.50.

Get Boralex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Trading Down 0.5 %

About Boralex

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$25.28. 62,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$24.40 and a 12-month high of C$36.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.47.

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.