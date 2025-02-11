National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Stock Price

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.49% from the company’s previous close.

BEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 0.95. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.16. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 86.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation.

