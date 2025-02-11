Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 11th (ALNT, ATHM, BRX, COMP, DDS, FISI, FSLR, GDS, HCSG, KB)

Feb 11th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, February 11th:

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $259.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $218.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $420.00 price target on the stock.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a hold rating to a buy rating. Cfra currently has $48.00 price target on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

