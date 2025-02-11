Hotel Stocks To Watch Now – February 11th

Marriott International, Ecolab, and Booking are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks refer to shares of ownership in companies that operate or own hotels. Investors can buy and sell these stocks on the stock market, with the value of the stocks fluctuating based on factors such as the performance of the hotel industry, economic conditions, and company-specific factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Marriott International stock traded down $15.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,658,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,620. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $204.55 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.51.

Ecolab (ECL)

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Shares of ECL traded up $16.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $262.52. 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $201.99 and a 1 year high of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.97.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded down $42.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,870.61. 64,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,456. Booking has a 1 year low of $3,180.00 and a 1 year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,941.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4,475.19.

