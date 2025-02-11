Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AND

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Shares of AND stock traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, reaching C$46.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,718. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86. The stock has a market cap of C$872.92 million, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$44.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.68. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.43 and a 12 month high of C$48.00.

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.