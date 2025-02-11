Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at National Bankshares

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.86.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
