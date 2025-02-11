Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $336.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

MCD stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,075,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,017. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $317.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.56. The company has a market capitalization of $222.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

