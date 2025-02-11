Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.40 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CXB. TD Securities dropped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Calibre Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.46.

TSE CXB traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.96. 1,819,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.33 and a 52 week high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

