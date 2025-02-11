Worksport Ltd. Reveals Innovative Heat Pump System, AetherLux™, in Recent Press ReleaseWEST SENECA, New York – Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), a prominent U.S. manufacturer focusing on hybrid and clean energy solutions for various sectors, made a nota

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2025

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Worksport’s 8K filing here.

Worksport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold aluminum covers. It also offers energy products, such as Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station.

Featured Stories