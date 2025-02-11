Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.42” Price Target for Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.42 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Grid Metals Trading Down 14.3 %

Grid Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.03. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

