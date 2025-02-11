Fundamental Research Reiterates “C$0.42” Price Target for Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM)

Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.42 price target by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Grid Metals Trading Down 14.3 %
Grid Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.03. 104,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Grid Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04.
About Grid Metals
