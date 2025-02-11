RGC Resources Hosts Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2025 Operating Results

RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) recently hosted a conference call with analysts to delve into the operating results of the first quarter ending December 31, 2024. The information shared during this call has been made available as Exhibit 99.1 in the company’s latest report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get alerts:

As per the guidelines of Form 8-K, the details provided in this current report, inclusive of Exhibit 99.1, are not to be considered “filed” for the objectives of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. It is also clarified that this information will not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, excluding instances where specifically stated in such a filing.

Moreover, the disclosure in the report includes item 7.01, detailing “REGULATION FD DISCLOSURE,” regarding the company’s conference call with analysts. It also encompasses item 9.01, presenting “FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS,” showcasing the first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings webcast presentation in Exhibit 99.1.

RGC Resources, Inc. remains committed to transparent communication regarding its financial performance, with Timothy J. Mulvaney, Vice President, Treasurer, and Chief Financial Officer, officially signing the report on behalf of the company on February 11, 2024.

This communication is aimed at providing investors and the public with an insightful view into the recent financial updates and operational insights of RGC Resources, Inc. As details continue to be disclosed, stakeholders are encouraged to stay informed about the company’s progress and performance in the market.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read RGC Resources’s 8K filing here.

About RGC Resources

(Get Free Report)

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

Recommended Stories