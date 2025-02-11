RAM Investment Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RAM Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,548,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after buying an additional 138,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.24 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

