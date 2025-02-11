Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
VB opened at $247.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.24. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $208.65 and a 52 week high of $263.35.
About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- 3 Volatility ETFs to Help You Profit from Market Chaos
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Lam Research: Is a NAND Upgrade Cycle the Next Growth Catalyst?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Chipotle’s Slip: A Short-Term Dip or Long-Term Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.