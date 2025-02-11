Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $68.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

