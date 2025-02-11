Quantum Computing Stocks To Research – February 11th

Rigetti Computing, IonQ, Booz Allen Hamilton, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to publicly traded companies that specialize in developing, manufacturing, or utilizing quantum computing technology. These stocks can include companies that provide hardware, software, or services related to quantum computing, which is a cutting-edge technology that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to perform complex calculations and solve problems more efficiently than classical computers. Investors interested in quantum computing stocks may be drawn to the potential for high growth and innovation in this rapidly evolving field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.47. 52,761,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,398,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 10,901,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,611,152. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. IonQ has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.97 and a beta of 2.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.29. 1,095,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.39. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $190.59. The company has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of D-Wave Quantum stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,123,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,673,422. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.10. D-Wave Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of Quantum Computing stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,364,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,018,816. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 2.75. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

