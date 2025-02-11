Promising Nuclear Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 11th

Oklo, Berkshire Hathaway, Vistra, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, NextEra Energy, and NuScale Power are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nuclear stocks refer to investments in companies involved in the production, distribution, or technology related to nuclear energy. These stocks can include companies that operate nuclear power plants, provide nuclear fuel or equipment, or engage in nuclear waste management. Investors interested in nuclear stocks often consider factors such as regulatory environment, safety concerns, and global energy trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

OKLO traded down $3.16 on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. 10,321,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,379,619. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. Oklo has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $59.14.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $471.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,558. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $460.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.77. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $491.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,539. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GE Vernova stock traded down $13.55 on Tuesday, hitting $371.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,120,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.77. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.87.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

NASDAQ:CEG traded down $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $311.57. 910,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,270,496. Constellation Energy has a 12 month low of $126.73 and a 12 month high of $352.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $269.30 and a 200 day moving average of $241.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. 2,448,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,116,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of NYSE:SMR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,021,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,570,789. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $32.30.

