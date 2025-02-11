Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$47.25 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$35.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,287. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of C$16.50 and a 12-month high of C$36.54. The stock has a market cap of C$12.90 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.98, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.42.

Insider Activity

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$117,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total transaction of C$47,314.95. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,797 shares of company stock valued at $181,940. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

