National Bankshares Issues Positive Forecast for Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.10.

TSE K traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$17.45. 1,451,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,242. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.89. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$6.46 and a 52 week high of C$17.63. The stock has a market cap of C$21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.22, for a total transaction of C$1,421,710.00. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas purchased 5,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.79 per share, with a total value of C$68,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,408,122 shares of company stock worth $19,734,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

