TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Given a C$0.24 Price Target at Fundamental Research

TNR Gold (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.24 price target by Fundamental Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 336.36% from the company’s current price.
TNR Gold Price Performance
CVE TNR remained flat at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 33,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,854. TNR Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.04 and a 12 month high of C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About TNR Gold
