National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PIF. Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Polaris Renewable Energy stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$12.64. 26,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,187. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$11.08 and a 12 month high of C$13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The firm has a market cap of C$266.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.62.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

