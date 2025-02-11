National Bankshares Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Stock Price

Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 74.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PIF. Cormark lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.
