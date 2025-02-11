Jefferies Financial Group Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$215.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$228.00 to C$215.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. National Bankshares increased their target price on goeasy from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$215.00 to C$210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy from C$202.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$219.40.

Shares of TSE GSY traded down C$0.37 on Tuesday, reaching C$166.40. 30,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,991. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$153.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$206.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$170.74 and a 200 day moving average of C$178.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.97, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.76, for a total value of C$429,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Ryan Doris Ens acquired 3,050 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$172.62 per share, with a total value of C$526,491.00. 22.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

