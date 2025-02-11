Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 126.95% from the stock’s current price.

INE has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.83.

Shares of TSE:INE traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,813. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.98 and a 52 week high of C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.93.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

