Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.31.

NPI traded up C$0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.96. 493,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,615. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$16.14 and a 1 year high of C$24.88.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

