Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NPI. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cormark dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upgraded Northland Power to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.31.
View Our Latest Analysis on NPI
Northland Power Price Performance
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Northland Power
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.