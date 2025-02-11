Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,097 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $176.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.24 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.