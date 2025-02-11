AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,040.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

COST opened at $1,043.81 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $697.27 and a 52-week high of $1,063.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $961.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $914.43. The company has a market cap of $463.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

