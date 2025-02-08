Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €103.55 ($106.75) and traded as high as €105.65 ($108.92). Vinci shares last traded at €105.40 ($108.66), with a volume of 690,774 shares trading hands.

Vinci Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of €103.57.

Vinci Company Profile

Vinci SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses in France and internationally. The Concessions segment manages motorway concessions; operates airports; and highways, railways, and stadium. Its Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

